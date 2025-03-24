Eric Comrie News: Subpar showing Sunday

Comrie stopped 12 of 16 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Comrie had won his previous two starts, but he wasn't able to extend that run, and he delivered a subpar showing in this contest by any standard you want to look at it. This was the first game he posted a save percentage below the .860 mark -- it's not like he's been having a woeful season, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to just one bad game from a backup netminder. Depending on how the playoff race shakes out, Comrie should get at least one or two more starts before the end of the regular season, though his workload is likely to depend on how the Jets want to approach giving Connor Hellebuyck rest heading into the postseason.