Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Comrie will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Comrie will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old Comrie has a 3-3-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .903 save percentage across six appearances this season. He stopped 20 shots in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Nov. 1. Columbus sits eighth in the league with 3.38 goals per game in 2024-25.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now