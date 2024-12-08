Eric Comrie News: Tending twine Sunday

Comrie will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Comrie will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old Comrie has a 3-3-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .903 save percentage across six appearances this season. He stopped 20 shots in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Nov. 1. Columbus sits eighth in the league with 3.38 goals per game in 2024-25.