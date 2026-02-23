Eric Comrie News: Tending twine Wednesday
Comrie will defend the road net against Vancouver on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Comrie has won his last three outings while making 72 saves on 75 shots. He has a 9-9-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 19 appearances this campaign. Vancouver sits 29th in the league with only 2.54 goals per game in the 2025-26 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips21 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break22 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto36 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, January 1143 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More