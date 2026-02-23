Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Tending twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Comrie will defend the road net against Vancouver on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie has won his last three outings while making 72 saves on 75 shots. He has a 9-9-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 19 appearances this campaign. Vancouver sits 29th in the league with only 2.54 goals per game in the 2025-26 season.

