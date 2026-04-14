Eric Comrie News: Tough outing against Mammoth

Comrie stopped 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

This was Comrie's first start since March 22, as the Jets rode with Connor Hellebuyck during their failed pursuit of a playoff spot. The 30-year-old Comrie has appeared in a career-high 24 games this season, earning a 12-10-1 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Jets have one game left on the schedule, which is Thursday at home versus the Sharks.