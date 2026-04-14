Eric Comrie News: Tough outing against Mammoth
Comrie stopped 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
This was Comrie's first start since March 22, as the Jets rode with Connor Hellebuyck during their failed pursuit of a playoff spot. The 30-year-old Comrie has appeared in a career-high 24 games this season, earning a 12-10-1 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Jets have one game left on the schedule, which is Thursday at home versus the Sharks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3115 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch31 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout38 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 2747 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2549 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More