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Eric Comrie News: Win streak at five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Comrie stopped 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

He was by far the busier of the two netminders as the Jets got out-shot 31-16 on the afternoon, but Comrie took a shutout into the third before seeing it spoiled by Dalibor Dvorsky. Comrie hasn't lost a game since Jan. 1, going 5-0-0 over his last five starts with a dazzling 1.39 GAA and .946 save percentage, but coach Scott Arniel has also been very careful with his deployment -- none of the starts have come against teams currently in line for a playoff spot, and Comrie has beaten St. Louis (29th overall) twice during his hot streak while also downing Vancouver (32nd), Los Angeles (24th) and Florida (23rd).

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
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