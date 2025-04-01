Eric Comrie News: With team on road trip

Comrie (personal) was on the ice for the morning skate, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, which indicates he'll be available to back up Connor Hellebuyck against the Kings on Tuesday.

Comrie was reported to have stayed in Winnipeg while awaiting the birth of his child, but he'll seemingly be available Tuesday after joining the team on the ice in Los Angeles. Chris Driedger was brought up from AHL Manitoba on Monday in the event that Comrie is unavailable in the short term, so Winnipeg has a backup plan in place behind Connor Hellebuyck.