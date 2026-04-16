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Eric Comrie News: Yields six goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Comrie stopped 27 of 33 shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Comrie struggled in Winnipeg's season finale, as he allowed two goals in the opening period before surrendering three more tallies in the second. With the loss, the 30-year-old netminder will wrap the season with a 12-11-1 record, a 3.13 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 25 outings this season. He improved as the season dragged on, with six wins over his final eight outings, but primarily served as Connor Hellebuyck's backup when the latter was fully healthy. Comrie is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, leaving his viability in fantasy up in the air ahead of next season.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
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