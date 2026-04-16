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Eric Pohlkamp News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Pohlkamp signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

Pohlkamp scored 18 goals and 39 points in 42 outings as a junior with the University of Denver in 2025-26. The 22-year-old defenseman led Denver in goals and points this season to help the team win the National Championship. San Jose selected Pohlkamp with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Eric Pohlkamp
San Jose Sharks
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