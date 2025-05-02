Eric Robinson Injury: Absent from practice

Robinson missed practice Friday with an undisclosed injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Robinson has recorded just one point over his last 12 outings, so his potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. The 29-year-old winger has dished out plenty of hits over that stretch (43), but doesn't offer much value otherwise. If Robinson misses the first game of the second-round series versus the Capitals, Tyson Jost would likely step into the fourth-line role.