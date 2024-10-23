Eric Robinson News: Adds helper Tuesday

Robinson provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Robinson has a helper in two of the last three games, but he remains in a fourth-line role. The 29-year-old winger has added eight hits, six shots on net, four PIM and a plus-3 rating through five appearances. If his offense takes a step forward this year, he could be a streaming option in favorable matchups, but he's unlikely to be consistent with scoring.