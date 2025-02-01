Eric Robinson News: Buries goal in loss

Robinson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Robinson was on the fourth line Saturday, but he still logged 14:14 of ice time. Line combinations have been in flux for the Hurricanes since the Mikko Rantanen trade, as injuries and illnesses have left various players unavailable for short stints. Robinson has bounced around the lineup himself a fair amount in 2024-25. He's now at 12 goals, 25 points, 71 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances, including five points over his last 12 outings.