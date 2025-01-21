Eric Robinson News: Contributes helper Monday

Robinson logged an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Robinson hasn't had a great January, earning just two points over 10 outings this month. The 29-year-old has been a surprisingly effective depth scorer at times, occasionally earning himself top-six minutes. He's up to 10 goals, 12 helpers, 60 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-9 rating over 47 outings, but he probably won't have much fantasy value as long as he remains on the fourth line.