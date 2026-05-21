Eric Robinson News: Finds twine in Game 1 loss
Robinson scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Robinson had gone two months without a goal -- his last tally was March 20 versus the Maple Leafs. He has chipped in three points, 14 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings. Robinson is maintaining a fourth-line role this postseason, but if this series turns nasty, he could get bumped out of the lineup for Nicolas Deslauriers.
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