Eric Robinson News: Finds twine in win

Robinson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Robinson has scored three times over the last four contests. The 29-year-old winger tied the game at 1-1 in the first period Thursday. For the season, he's up to eight goals, 17 points, 32 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-8 rating. The Hurricanes seem to have unlocked something in Robinson's game, and while he's averaging just 12:15 of ice time this season, he's on pace to shatter his career high of 27 points from the 2021-22 campaign with the Blue Jackets.