Eric Robinson News: Generates helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Robinson provided an assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Robinson set up Mark Jankowski on the opening goal 4:41 into the game. While he's gone seven games without a goal, Robinson has four assists in that span. The 29-year-old has done well to provide some depth scoring from a bottom-six role for much of the campaign. He's produced career highs in games played (73), goals (13), assists (18), points (31) and plus-minus rating (plus-16) while adding 99 shots on net and 100 hits .

