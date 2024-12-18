Eric Robinson News: Generates helper in victory

Robinson notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Robinson snapped a four-game slump with the helper. He was back on the top line at even strength Tuesday, setting up Sebastian Aho for the goal late in the second period. Robinson has moved around the lineup a bit, but he has generally found success when he plays alongside talented linemates. He's at eight goals, 10 helpers, 37 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-7 rating through 31 contests.