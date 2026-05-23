Eric Robinson headshot

Eric Robinson News: Goals in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Robinson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson tallied at 2:33 of the first period to open the scoring. He's scored in back-to-back contests after going 20 games without a goal. This postseason, the fourth-liner has earned four points, 16 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating across 10 appearances.

Eric Robinson
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Robinson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday