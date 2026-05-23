Eric Robinson News: Goals in consecutive games
Robinson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Robinson tallied at 2:33 of the first period to open the scoring. He's scored in back-to-back contests after going 20 games without a goal. This postseason, the fourth-liner has earned four points, 16 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating across 10 appearances.
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