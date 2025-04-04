Eric Robinson News: Lights lamp in Friday's loss

Robinson scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Robinson got a touch on a Justin Robidas attempt, giving the former his first goal since March 14 while the latter earned his first NHL point. Robinson is now at 32 points, 102 shots on net, 102 hits and a plus-17 rating over 75 appearances this season. He's earned seven of those points over his last 12 contests while filling a versatile role for the Hurricanes -- he's capable of moving around the lineup to fill gaps as necessary.