Eric Robinson News: Nets equalizer Friday

Robinson scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Robinson tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period, but the Panthers took control back in the third. The tally was Robinson's first since Nov. 17, though he had two assists over his prior five contests. The 29-year-old has lost his spot on the second line, but a fourth-line role is more in line with his skill set. Robinson is up to six goals, 15 points, 25 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances. He may generate enough offense to be of interest to fantasy managers in deep formats.