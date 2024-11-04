Eric Robinson News: Provides helper

Robinson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Robinson continues to see even-strength minutes on the second line, and it's paying off. He has yet to finish with a minus rating this season, and he's collected a goal, four assists, 13 shots on net, 13 hits, four PIM and a plus-9 rating through 10 appearances. Robinson likely can't keep up this scoring pace, but he's a streaming option for fantasy managers in need of plus-minus, hits or PIM.