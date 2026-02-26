Eric Robinson News: Returning against Bolts
Robinson (upper body) will be in the lineup versus the Lightning on Thursday, per NHL.com.
Robinson was sidelined for seven games prior to the Olympic break due to his upper-body problem. Offensively, the New Jersey native was struggling before getting hurt, recording just three points in his last 13 outings. Set to fill a bottom-six role, RObinson is unlikely to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now