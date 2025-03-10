Eric Robinson News: Snaps drought with helper

Robinson posted an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Robinson ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. He added 13 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating in that span. The Hurricanes' new-look fourth line looked steady with Robinson playing alongside Jack Roslovic and Mark Jankowski in Sunday's contest. For the season, Robinson has contributed 26 points -- one shy of his career high -- as well as 85 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances.