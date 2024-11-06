Eric Robinson News: Stays warm with goal

Robinson scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Robinson has earned three points and a plus-4 rating over his last four contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to six points through 11 outings this season, and he's added 14 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-9 rating. He's on pace to shatter his career-best production of 27 points in 67 outings with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22.