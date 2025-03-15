Eric Robinson News: Tallies empty-netter
Robinson scored an empty-net goal and tallied three shots on net in Friday's 4-2 victory against the Red Wings.
Robinson buried his empty-netter with just over a minute left in the third period. The 29-year-old winger has 13 goals, 27 points, 89 shots on net and 96 hits in 66 games this season. Friday's goal marked a new career high for Robinson, passing his previous season-high goal total of 12 from the 2022 season. After experiencing a 10-game point drought over the past month, Robinson now has two points in his last three games. His value in fantasy is limited in his fourth-line role, but it is encouraging to see him involved in the offense while Carolina regularly shuffles its lines for the time being.
