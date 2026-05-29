Eric Robinson News: Tallies in series-clinching win

Robinson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson couldn't buy a goal early in the postseason, but he came away with three of them in five games against the Canadiens. The 30-year-old winger has a total of six points, 20 shots, 30 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 13 playoff outings. He's locked in as a reliable depth forward on the fourth line.