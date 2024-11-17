Eric Robinson News: Three points in victory

Robinson generated a goal on his only shot and added two assists Sunday in a 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Robinson scored his fifth goal of the season in the middle frame before registering the primary helper on each of Martin Necas' tallies. Robinson has recorded two multi-point performances over his last four games after having none through the first 13 contests of the campaign. The 29-year-old has fit in well on Carolina's second line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Necas -- Robinson has logged five goals, seven assists and a plus-11 rating across 17 outings. After banking 10 points over 47 regular-season games split between Buffalo and Columbus in 2023-24, Robinson has already surpassed that number with his new club.