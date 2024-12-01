Erik Brannstrom News: Finds twine in win

Brannstrom netted a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Brannstrom buried a one-timer past Ville Husso off a feed from Elias Pettersson to tie the game at 4-4 with 3:20 left in the third period. It was Brannstrom's first goal since Nov. 16 against the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old has been a fixture on Vancouver's third defensive pairing, and he's chipped in three goals and four assists through 20 games. The Swedish blueliner is tracking toward a career year -- his career-high mark in points is 20, which he set last season.