Erik Brannstrom News: Lends helper

Brannstrom posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Brannstrom continues to find offense from a third-pairing role. He has four points (two goals, two assists) over his last four outings, and he's added 11 shots on net in that span. This season, the 25-year-old blueliner is at six points, 21 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances. He topped out at 20 points in the 2023-24 campaign, his last one with the Senators, but perhaps the Canucks have unlocked another level in Brannstrom's play.