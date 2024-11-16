Fantasy Hockey
Erik Brannstrom News: Lights lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Brannstrom scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Brannstrom's second goal and third point over the last three games. The defenseman continues to hold down a third-pairing role for the Canucks, though he saw a season-high 16:42 of ice time in this contest. Brannstrom has five points, 18 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances this season.

