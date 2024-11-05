Erik Brannstrom News: Nabs assist Tuesday

Brannstrom produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Brannstrom earned his second helper of the season when he assisted on Kiefer Sherwood's first-period go-ahead goal. The 25-year-old Brannstrom has bounced between the NHL and AHL frequently as the Canucks try to accrue some cap savings. He has two helpers, eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over eight appearances this season, playing mainly on the third pairing.