Erik Brannstrom News: Notches power-play assist

Brannstrom logged a power-play assist, four blocked shots and five PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Injuries to Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) and Filip Hronek (lower body) have left the Canucks scrambling for a power-play quarterback. That job belongs to Brannstrom for now, and those injuries have also bought him a bit more job security after he was scratched five times over eight contests between Dec. 10-23. His helper Tuesday was his first power-play points since 2022-23. The 25-year-old has eight points, 33 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 28 outings this season. He's worth a speculative add in fantasy as long as he's playing on the first power-play unit.