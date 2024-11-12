Erik Brannstrom News: Records pair of points in win

Brannstrom scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Brannstrom helped out on Pius Suter's go-ahead goal in the second period before adding an insurance tally himself in the third. The 25-year-old Brannstrom has emerged as a regular on the Canucks' third pairing. He's up to four points, 15 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 contests this season. He'll have to compete with Noah Juulsen for playing time, but that appears to be a battle Brannstrom has an advantage in so far.