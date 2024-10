Brannstrom was sent down to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Brannstrom has logged three NHL games this season, including Tuesday's clash with the Blackhawks in which he recorded his first point of the season. The decision to reassign the 25-year-old blueliner could be an indication that Derek Forbort (personal) will rejoin the team soon or simply a cap-saving measure since the team is off until Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh.