Erik Cernak Injury: Expected to return for Saturday
Per, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Cernak (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup Saturday, according to Tampa Bay assistant coach Rob Zettler.
Cernak has missed the last two games. The 28-year-old blueliner has one goal and seven points across 43 games this season. Declan Carlile (undisclosed) should be the odd-man out Saturday against Carolina.
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