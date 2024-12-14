Fantasy Hockey
Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Cernak (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Seattle, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cernak participated in Tampa Bay's optional morning skate, and head coach Jon Cooper is hopeful the 27-year-old defender will return from a two-game absence. He has collected seven assists, 17 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 48 hits through 25 appearances this season.

