Erik Cernak Injury: Game-time call for Saturday
Cernak (undisclosed) practiced Friday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash versus Carolina, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cernak has missed the last two games with the injury. He has one goal, six assists, 81 hits, 77 blocked shots and 52 PIM across 43 games this season. Look for Declan Carlile (undisclosed) to be scratched if Cernak is able to play.
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