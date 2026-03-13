Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cernak (undisclosed) practiced Friday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash versus Carolina, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak has missed the last two games with the injury. He has one goal, six assists, 81 hits, 77 blocked shots and 52 PIM across 43 games this season. Look for Declan Carlile (undisclosed) to be scratched if Cernak is able to play.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
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