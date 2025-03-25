Erik Cernak Injury: Injured in Tuesday's game

Cernak (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.

Cernak was hurt in the first period, though he was able to pick up an assist prior to his exit. He also had two hits and two blocked shots. The Lightning dressed seven defensemen Tuesday, so if Cernak misses any time, Darren Raddysh and Nick Perbix will be able to stay in the lineup and forward Mitchell Chaffee would probably check back in for Thursday's game against Utah.