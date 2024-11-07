Fantasy Hockey
Erik Cernak Injury: Leaves game after blocked shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Cernak did not return to Thursday's game versus the Flyers after blocking a shot in the second period, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There was no update on Cernak's status after the game. The 27-year-old's heavily defensive playing style often leads to him needing attention at times during games. He'll have the benefit of an extended break in the schedule for the Lightning -- their next game is next Thursday versus the Jets.

