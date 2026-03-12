Erik Cernak Injury: Not available Thursday

Cernak (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Detroit, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cernak should be considered day-to-day according to head coach Jon Cooper after Thursday's contest. Cernak will miss his second straight game and will be replaced in the lineup by Steve Santini once again. Cernak has one goal, six assists, 81 hits and 77 blocked shots across 43 appearances this season. He could return to action as early as Saturday versus Carolina.