Erik Cernak Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Cernak (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Detroit, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cernak should be considered day-to-day according to head coach Jon Cooper after Thursday's contest. Cernak will miss his second straight game and will be replaced in the lineup by Steve Santini once again. Cernak has one goal, six assists, 81 hits and 77 blocked shots across 43 appearances this season. He could return to action as early as Saturday versus Carolina.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
