Erik Cernak Injury: Not expected to play

Cernak (undisclosed) didn't participate in the morning skate, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun, and isn't expected to play against Toronto on Monday.

Max Crozier replaced Cernak in the lineup for Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit, and the Lightning recalled the 24-year-old Crozier from AHL Syracuse on Monday. Cernak is day-to-day and could play during Tampa Bay's four-game road trip, which continues in Montreal on Tuesday.