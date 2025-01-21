Erik Cernak Injury: Out again Tuesday

Cernak (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Cernak will miss his third straight game, meaning Max Crozier will get another appearance. The next chance for Cernak to play is Friday in Chicago, which is the first half of a back-to-back to close out the Lightning's four-game road trip -- they're also in Detroit on Saturday.