Erik Cernak Injury: Out Friday, considered day-to-day

Cernak (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Blackhawks, but head coach Jon Cooper considers the defenseman day-to-day moving forward, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Cernak's absence Friday will be his fourth in a row. It's still possible he plays Saturday in Detroit. If he can't play in that contest, the Lightning return home for a rematch with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.