Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak Injury: Out of action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Cernak (undisclosed) will be out of the lineup versus Detroit on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cernak was injured early in the first period against the Ducks on Thursday and did not return. He missed the morning skate Saturday and should be considered day-to-day at this time, ahead of the Lightning's four-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Anaheim. Cernak has 10 assists, 53 blocked shots and 92 hits over 41 contests this season. Look for Max Crozier to enter the lineup in place of Cernak.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
