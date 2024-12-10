Erik Cernak Injury: Sidelined by lower-body injury

Cernak is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers due to a lower-body injury, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Cernak's injury was previously undisclosed. He is considered day-to-day at this time. His absence will allow the Lightning to go with 12 forwards and six defensemen, with Darren Raddysh taking on a top-four role in Cernak's stead.