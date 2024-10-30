Fantasy Hockey
Erik Cernak Injury: Suffers injury Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Cernak (upper body) was injured in the second period of Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Cernak was hit high by Matthew Steinburg and wasn't able to return to the game. Head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on Cernak's status after the contest. The Lightning are in the middle of a road trip with the next game coming Friday in Minnesota. Nick Perbix would draw into the lineup if Cernak can't play.

