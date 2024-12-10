Fantasy Hockey
Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Cernak (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Edmonton, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cernak will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 4-2 win over Vancouver. The Lightning brought up Steve Santini from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday for additional defense depth. Cernak has compiled seven assists, 17 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 48 hits across 25 appearances this season.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
