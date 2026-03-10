Erik Cernak Injury: Will not play Tuesday

Cernak (undisclosed) won't suit up against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper said that following Tuesday's game, Cernak can be considered day-to-day. The right-shot blueliner was injured during Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres after a fight with Michael Kesselring in the second period, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. Steven Santini was brought up from the minors Tuesday to give the Lightning an extra defenseman while Cernak is out.