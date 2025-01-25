Erik Cernak News: Good to go

Cernak (undisclosed) will play against Detroit on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cernak will return to action following a four-game absence. He has generated 10 assists, 33 shots on goal, 53 blocked shots and 92 hits across 41 appearances this season. Cernak will replace Cam Atkinson in Saturday's lineup, as the Lightning will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.