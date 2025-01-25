Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 3:57pm

Cernak (undisclosed) will play against Detroit on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cernak will return to action following a four-game absence. He has generated 10 assists, 33 shots on goal, 53 blocked shots and 92 hits across 41 appearances this season. Cernak will replace Cam Atkinson in Saturday's lineup, as the Lightning will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now