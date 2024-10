Cernak logged a shorthanded assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Cernak isn't one to put up a lot of offense, though he's done alright with three assists through seven games this season. The defenseman helped out on Brandon Hagel's game-tying goal in the second period. Cernak has added four shots on net, six PIM, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while playing on the second pairing.