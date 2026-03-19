Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak News: Offers pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Cernak notched two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Cernak snapped a nine-game point drought with the rare multi-point effort, his first such performance this season. The 28-year-old blueliner is at nine points, 37 shots on net, 84 hits, 79 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 46 outings. Cernak continues to fill a bottom-four role as a physical shutdown defenseman.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
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