Erik Cernak News: Offers pair of helpers

Cernak notched two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Cernak snapped a nine-game point drought with the rare multi-point effort, his first such performance this season. The 28-year-old blueliner is at nine points, 37 shots on net, 84 hits, 79 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 46 outings. Cernak continues to fill a bottom-four role as a physical shutdown defenseman.